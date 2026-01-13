Markets react to government pressure on Federal Reserve

On Monday, gold value hit a record high while the dollar weakened. The moves are seen as a response to the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The investigation is seen as just the latest step in the Trump administration’s campaign to damage the Fed’s independence.

Host Indira Lakshmanan turns to Roben Farzad, host of the “Full Disclosure” podcast, for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR