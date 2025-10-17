Life is short. Here's how to decide what's worth your time

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode "The art of choosing what to do"

Your life could unfold in infinitely different ways, but you can only choose one path. It took author Oliver Burkeman years to accept his mortal limitations and embrace a life he's actively choosing.

About Oliver Burkeman

Oliver Burkeman is a best-selling author of Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts, Four Thousand Weeks, Time Management for Mortals andThe Antidote: Happiness for People Who Can't Stand Positive Thinking. Burkeman writes a newsletter called The Imperfectionist. Burkemna spent his early career at The Guardian. At The Guardian, his column, Will Change Your Life, led him down many productivity and self-help rabbit holes. His years of reflection and research blend modern neuroscience and ancient philosophies.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook (TED Radio Hour) and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

