Peru's Congress votes to initiate impeachment trial of President Boluarte

LIMA, Peru — Peru's Congress voted to initiate an impeachment trial of President Dina Boluarte late Thursday, hours after a shooting at a concert in the capital inflamed anger over crime gripping the South American nation.

Lawmakers voted to accept four requests for a vote to remove Boluarte from office over what they said is her government's inability to stem crime. They exceeded the minimum 56 votes required for each request, setting up a debate and impeachment trial in the 130-member unicameral Congress. Lawmakers then requested that Boluarte come before them shortly before midnight to defend herself.

Unlike eight previous attempts to remove her, almost all legislative factions expressed support for the requests.

A motion would then require 87 votes to remove Boluarte, who took office in December 2022 after Parliament used the same mechanism to impeach her predecessor.

Boluarte's government has struggled to respond to the spike in crime, particularly homicides and extortion. On Wednesday, she partially blamed the situation on immigrants living in the country illegally.

"This crime has been brewing for decades and has been strengthened by illegal immigration, which past administrations haven't defeated," she said during a military ceremony. "Instead, they've opened the doors of our borders and allowed criminals to enter everywhere... without any restrictions."

Official figures show that 6,041 people were killed between January and mid-August, the highest number during the same period since 2017. Meanwhile, extortion complaints totaled 15,989 between January and July, a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The country's latest presidential crisis erupted after a man opened fire and injured five people Wednesday during a concert of Peru's most popular cumbia groups, Agua Marina.

Prime Minister Eduardo Arana on Thursday defended Boluarte during a crime-focused hearing before Parliament, but it was not enough to dissuade lawmakers from pursuing the motions to see the president out of office.

"Parliament's concerns are not resolved by addressing a request for impeachment, much less by approving it," Arana told lawmakers. "We are not clinging to our positions. We are here, and we knew from the beginning that our first day here could also be our last day in office."

