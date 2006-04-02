© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rice, Straw Call for Iraqi Progress; Carroll Is Home

By Jamie Tarabay
Published April 2, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
Jill Carroll, left, is greeted by her sister Katie and her parents, Jim and Mary Beth Carroll, at their home in Boston.
Christian Science Monitor/Getty Images
Jill Carroll, left, is greeted by her sister Katie and her parents, Jim and Mary Beth Carroll, at their home in Boston.

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw paid a surprise visit to Baghdad, where they urged Iraq's political leaders to quit squabbling and form a government. Iraqi politicians have been deadlocked since the country's elections three months ago.

But as the British and American diplomats sought to give new momentum to Iraq's embrace of democracy, they also pressed Prime Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari to show progress.

Also Sunday, Jill Carroll flew home to Boston, after three months of captivity in Iraq. The 28-year-old American journalist hopes to spend time with her family, telling the Christian Science Monitor, "I finally feel like I am alive again."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Jamie Tarabay
After reporting from Iraq for two years as NPR's Baghdad Bureau Chief, Jamie Tarabay is now embarking on a two year project reporting on America's Muslims. The coverage will take in the country's approx 6 million Muslims, of different ethnic, socio-economic and cultural backgrounds, and the issues facing their daily lives as Americans.