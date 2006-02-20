Resistance Grows to Arab Firm's Control of Ports

Members of Congress want the White House to block a deal that would place control of several U.S. ports in foreign hands. Dubai Ports World, owned by the government of the United Arab Emirates, has agreed to buy a company that runs operations six major seaports, including that of New York City.

Federal officials insist the purchase does not pose a security risk. And many in the industry say the move is simply part of an overall trend toward global management of seaports.

Objections to the sale have come from both Republicans and Democrats. Rep. Peter King (R-NY) told ABC television Monday that the sale of a terminal operator known as "P and O" opens the door to terrorists.

King and others also point to the fact that the United Arab Emirates was a financial base for the 9/11 hijackers.

