© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: The solitary life of the TV detective

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT
Dark Moon Art
/
Pixabay

Endeavour, the prequel to the beloved Inspector Morse series of the 90s, is over on PBS. One thing the young Morse and the old Morse have in common is that they are profoundly single. They may work with married partners who have families, but they themselves are lonely bachelors.

It seems that brilliant detectives with obsessive addictions, such as Wagner and crossword puzzles, just don’t make good family types. Sherlock Holmes and Hercules Poirot are both single. Miss Marple, conveniently, lost her would-be husband in World War I. One wonders if she’d been so brilliant a sleuth if she’d married him.

Most great fictional detectives are unmarried. Why is that? I myself am married with children. I have never solved a single murder.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride