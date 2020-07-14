Rockford University Unveils New Scholarship For Black Students

Rockford University scholarship announcement

Rockford University announced a new scholarship this week aimed at Black students interested in pursuing business.

Between Rockford University and the Puri Foundation, twelve Black students per year will be able to pursue a business degree and graduate in five years with zero debt. That’s thanks to a new scholarship, named after Rockford’s first Black mayor, Charles Box.

He says the new program is exactly what the community needs. "When you walk out the door at the conclusion, you've been debt free, you'll have an MBA, you'll have the background and the stature," he told the group gathered Tuesday in Rockford University's Puri School of Business, "And because of the stature of Rockford University, a good sound business education."

In a statement to the press, the Puri Foundation said that given the tremendous inequity in our country, "It is especially important to provide opportunites for Black students to build generational wealth through a business education."

To apply, students have to be residents of the greater Rockford area, submit a FAFSA application, and two letters of recommendation. Students can begin applying now.