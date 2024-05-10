Perspective: In defense of the deck

Ashley Sadat was one of this semester's students in NIU's Editorial & Opinion writing class with instructor Jason Akst. We will continue to bring you Perspectives from the class in the coming weeks.

I say this with the utmost disrespect, cards are the best, and anyone who disagrees with me, I'm right, you’re wrong, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Now for those who are still listening, here's why card games are the best to play.

Reason number 1: they’re cheap. If you're on a budget, you’re in luck. Just go to your local Barnes and Nobles or Target to get a pack under $10.

Reason number 2: they’re fun sized. You can fit them anywhere you want and take them anywhere you’d like. They can even fit in your pockets.

Number 3: you're not limited to playing just one game; you can play many different games with a deck of cards, from 500 Rummy to Hearts. And if you want to spice it up and start your gambling addiction, you can always play poker.

Number 4: no internet. You no longer have to worry about your bladder exploding because you can pause the game whenever you want.

Number 5: they are easy to understand and are usually fast-paced...You don’t have to spend an eternity waiting for the game to end.

I’ve played a lot of games in my free time: chess, Chinese Checkers, Jumanji, Monopoly, Uno, Affliction, Werewolf and many many more. It’s not like other games are bad -- it's the opposite, they’re all very fun. But just because they're fun to play doesn’t make them the best game.

I'm Ashley Sadat, and that's my perspective.