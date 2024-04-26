© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Love called

By Yvonne Boose
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:06 PM CDT
Susan Schubert

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Schubert has found love again and is engaged to be married. Here's her poem "The Ring."

He showed it to me

His late wife’s ring

Now I will wear it

Diamonds and gold

A token of love

From one to another.

Like wearing a memory

But new adventures

Coming soon.

Two people lost, now found

A ring that will bind us

Together, forever.

My rings, the wedding bands

Tucking them safely away

To be used in the future.

Maybe some day

I’ll make something

A necklace of diamonds

A heart to mark my love

From one to another.

How fragile is life

We had our soul mates

But lost them

Then we found each other

Lovers that need to love

Be loved

It’s all around us

Humanity

We all need someone.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
