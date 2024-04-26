Poetically Yours - Love called
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Schubert.
Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.
Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Schubert has found love again and is engaged to be married. Here's her poem "The Ring."
He showed it to me
His late wife’s ring
Now I will wear it
Diamonds and gold
A token of love
From one to another.
Like wearing a memory
But new adventures
Coming soon.
Two people lost, now found
A ring that will bind us
Together, forever.
My rings, the wedding bands
Tucking them safely away
To be used in the future.
Maybe some day
I’ll make something
A necklace of diamonds
A heart to mark my love
From one to another.
How fragile is life
We had our soul mates
But lost them
Then we found each other
Lovers that need to love
Be loved
It’s all around us
Humanity
We all need someone.