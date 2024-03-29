Poetically Yours - We all hurt the same

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Julie Monroe.

Monroe is a multi-faceted creator and a mother. She writes poems, songs and plays the guitar. She's been playing since the age of 14 and has written over 200 songs. Monroe's work is published in America Magazine. She is also a member of the Writers Club of Woodstock. Her poem is called "Canadian Grey Grief."

I see her pacing at the side of the road,

and she is crying loudly.

Her mate is lying in the grass.

His long black neck,

with a splash of white at his cheek,

is twisted and bent in death.

She calls him loudly and pushes him with her nose.

Wake up!

Wake up!

a few feathers rustle in the breeze

and tumble on the grass.

She stays in that place for days,

beside the pond and the tall reeds,

She is waiting for him,

not understanding yet, that he is really gone.

Sometimes she lifts her body heavy with grief

and circles the sky flying low, calling to him,

wishing him back.

I wish that I could hold her, and look into her dark wild eyes,

and tell her,

I know.

I wish that I could tell her that she will be okay,

going on alone,

after all, the flock will let her fly on the fringes when they leave,

and that will be enough.

I wish that I could tell her that she will find a good current

and a rhythm of life to suite her,

but I know that she will hear his low voice calling forever in her dreams.



