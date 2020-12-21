Residents Can Still See Rockford Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops Concert

By 54 minutes ago

An annual holiday concert will continue to bring Christmas cheer thanks to the help of one Rockford television station.

Stock photo of a trumpet.
Credit www.unsplash.com

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert will air on WREX-TV Christmas Day.  

Steven Larsen is the music director of the orchestra. He said although the concert is still taking place, a few things needed to change due to COVID-19. 

“First of all, we are in the situation now where we can't have a live audience. So, our only chance to have a concert was to record it,” he explained. “Secondly, we can't have a full orchestra together.” 

Larsen said that this year they are using just the brass and percussion sections. This decreases the orchestra’s size by around half.  

The annual concert has taken place for over 25 years and Larsen said that he's talked to people who've shared that this is the only concert that they attend each year. 

“This is of course a year with extraordinary disruption that we can't do this, we can't come together the way that we've been before. So, I think it's particularly important that we be able to communicate with our audience in this way.” 

The 30-minute concert will air on the holiday at noon and 5:00 p.m. The recording takes place at Trinity Lutheran Church.  

Larsen said that a full hour concert will be available for the orchestra’s subscribers. The RSO will share those details at a later date. 

  • Yvonne Boose is a 2020 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Tags: 
Holiday Pops
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
WREX-TV
Illinois
Report for Amercia
Holiday Concert
Christmas Songs
TV Concert
Trinity Lutheran Church

Related Content

Orchestra Will Perform For The First Time Since March

By Aug 31, 2020
Rockford Symphony Orchestra.

Phase 4 of the “Restore Illinois” plan allows outdoor concerts to take place as long as the audience doesn’t exceed 20% of the normal venue capacity. That could still be a lot more than the number allowed indoors. So, most bands have opted to have outdoor concerts this summer. A Rockford music organization is following this same tune. 

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is having its first concert since March. Proceeds from the concerts will support the musicians of the orchestra. Most of them haven't worked since the pandemic started. 

Rockford Symphony Orchestra Music Director Announces Retirement

By Oct 16, 2019

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director says next season will be his last at the helm of the organization.

In an announcement Wednesday, Steven Larsen said he plans to retire after the 2020-2021 season. It will mark his 30th with the orchestra.

Orchestra Marketing Director Michelle McAffee says he’s provided the next level of growth the RSO board was hoping for when they hired him in 1991.

“He went from five concerts a year to -- now we’re over twelve," she said. "He’s built an orchestra of exceptional professionals.”