Perspective: The Value Of Talking Politics. With The Family. Over Dinner.

Kyle Horn's Perspective -- December 30, 2020

Every holiday season, there is usually the dreaded tradition of political debates. Even with this year’s holidays being different because of COVID, one still might be afraid of political talk over a family ZOOM.

However, I believe that these are valuable conversations and debates during the holidays -- or any family gathering -- as long as it is done politely and done in a way where it is a discussion where everyone can have input.

I know talking about these hot-button issues can get heated, and that’s fine, but I can’t reiterate enough that everyone has to be polite and respectful to each other. This is a true debate where both sides have a discussion with open minds, in which a compromise may be made. If we as a society can’t discuss political topics that affect us and come to some form of compromise, then democracy isn’t working the way it’s intended.

These holiday political conversations don’t need to take up the whole meal time and discussion, but give it a try, it might be worth it, and there will still be plenty of time to enjoy the nice turkey and holiday treats.

I’m Kyle Horn and that’s my perspective.

Kyle Horn is a Sycamore resident. This is his first Perspective for WNIJ.