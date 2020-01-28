The Sound of Science
Every Friday at 1:04 p.m
WNIJ and NIU STEAM are partnering to create “The Sound of Science,” a weekly series explaining important science, technology, engineering and math concepts using sound. The feature will air at 1:04 p.m. Fridays as a lead-in to Science Friday.
The Sound of Science is made possible by Ken Spears Construction
Latest Episodes
-
The Sound of Science - 'Dating a mountain'
-
The Sound of Science - 'Exploring the ocean floor'
-
The Sound of Science - 'How are earthquakes made?'
-
The Sound of Science - 'Why does sound reflect more in an empty room?'
-
The Sound of Science - 'What makes flowers different colors?'
-
The Sound of Science - 'How many galaxies are in the universe?'
-
The Sound of Science - 'Why did the big bang happen?'
-
The Sound of Science - 'how do worm holes work?'
-
The Sound of Science - 'How many galaxies are in the universe?'
-
The Sound of Science - 'The wavelengths of color'