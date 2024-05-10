State Week: A warning for agencies to prepare for possible budget cuts

A letter from Deputy Gov. Andy Manar to agency directors sets the stage for a potential budget showdown. The letter said to prepare for potential spending cuts unless Gov. Pritzker's plans for more revenue fail to pass the legislature. Key proposals including more than doubling the tax on sports wagering and extending a cap on how much businesses can claim as tax losses. The General Assembly is set to adjourn on May 24.

Also, we discuss a plan to do away with the grocery tax, which faces opposition from local governments. And an effort to do away with the tipped wage appears to be running out of steam.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' Brenden Moore.