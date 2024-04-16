Woodstock Folk Festival Spring Benefit Concert returns with a literary twist

A longstanding northern Illinois music festival will give the audience a chance to participate by taking a literary twist.

Carol Obertubbesing is the president of the Woodstock Folk Festival. She said this year’s theme is “What’s Your Story?” That subject was inspired by singer and writer Jamie O’Reilly. O’Reilly has a program that uses music and poetry to tell her family’s history.

“And during that presentation that she did here, I was talking with a number of people,” Obertubbesing said, “all of whom wanted to share their own stories about their families. And so, I thought, ‘Oh, this might make a great theme for our next themed concert.’”

The audience can also submit their own short stories. These snippets will be read by Obertubbesing and another person during short interludes.

“When people hear other people's stories, it gives them insight into both the uniqueness of that person and also our shared humanity,” she added. “That it's a good way of building bridges among people.”

The benefit concert takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock. Proceeds from this performance will go towards the 39th annual summer Woodstock Folk Festival. The suggested donation is $20.

