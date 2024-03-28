WNIJ announces Familia Fest featuring the Hola Cup

WNIJ is pleased to announce the first Familia Fest, featuring the Hola Cup. This celebration of soccer, family and community will take place on July 13, 2024, on NIU’s “North 40” area (entrance at Lucinda and Kishwaukee Drive). The event will feature a 14+ adult soccer tournament, youth soccer skills challenge, food, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Teams are encouraged to register for the soccer tournament. Local businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor the event. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up (on-site bilingual interpreters are especially needed.) And youth are invited to register for the skills challenge. All registration information is available here.

Familia Fest is hosted by WNIJ, DeKalb Day of the Dead Celebration, and DeKalb County United with support from America Amplified. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience for players and families on the beautiful grounds overlooking NIU's “North 40” field.

Adult Tournament:

· 6 vs 6 (10 players max per team with substitutes).

· 14+ age requirement.

· Registration cost $50 per team.

· Team captains must register by June 1, 2024.

· All players will receive a FREE ticket to watch DeKalb County United vs Bavarian United at 7 p.m. on July 13 at the NIU Soccer Complex.

· The winner of the Hola Cup will be recognized at DeKalb United’s July 13 halftime that evening.

Youth Skills Challenge:

· Free Youth Competition Registration and t-shirt.

· Ages 5-13.

· Dribbling/juggling/passing competitions by age.

· Registration and t-shirt size required by June 1, 2024

Come be a part of the excitement!

¡Presentando Fiesta de Familias incluyendo la Copa Hola – una celebración vibrante con fútbol, familia y la comunidad! Nuestra meta es poder dar una experiencia memorable a los jugadores y sus familias en los parques maravillosos con vistas al campo North 40 de NIU el Sábado, 13 de julio de 2024. (Ubicación: NIU North 40. Entrada por Lucinda y Kishwaukee Drive.)

Asamblea tu equipo y tráete a toda la familia para un día lleno de acción en los campos, comida, y entrenamiento gratis. Incluyendo una liga de adultos de edades 14+ para un torneo de fútbol y retos de habilidad para los jóvenes, al igual que actuaciones en el escenario y conexiones comunitarias durante todo el día.

Registración.

Equipos de adulto:

· 6 vs 6 (máximo 10 jugadores por equipo con suplentes).

· Requisito de 14+ años.

· La registración por equipo es $50.

· Los capitanes deben registrar su equipo antes del 1 de junio de 2024.

· El equipo ganador de la Copa Hola será reconocido en el medio tiempo del partido de DeKalb United el 13 de julio.

Reto para los niños/as:

· Para las edades de 5-13.

· Registración gratis y una camisa proporcionada.

· Registración Gratuita para Competencia Juvenil.

· Se requiere la registración antes del 1 de junio de 2024.

