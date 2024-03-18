Perspective: The profound uncertainty of this year's election

This election year dawns with great uncertainty and anxiety. The uncertainty pertains to basic fundamentals, hence the anxiety. Where to begin?

A cynic once remarked that “there’s not a dime’s worth of difference” between our two parties. This year the differences are multiple and profound. Our future depends utterly on which party’s platform ultimately is enacted.

Policies, of course, stem from policymakers, and who will control Congress could hardly be more uncertain. Currently Republicans control the House and Democrats the Senate-both by the barest of majorities. Ironically, conditions strongly favor both houses flipping to the other party. How’s that for uncertainty?

Uncertainty clouds the top of each ticket. Will Biden’s age and policies on immigration and the Middle East divide his party? Will Haley supporters “come home” to Trump? Neither candidate can afford any slippage at all.

And what about RFK Jr., Cornel West, and a “No Labels” candidate? Whose support would be drained more by up to three extra candidates? A close race could be upended.

Uncertainty is no stranger to politics. This much uncertainty when the stakes are so high is, to put it mildly, sobering. I’m Bob Evans and that is my perspective.