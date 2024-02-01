State officials and others are recognizing seniors on Valentine's Day

For the past few years, an Illinois legislator and others have shown love to the elderly on Valentine’s Day. This year, the reach is even bigger.

State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) represents the 35th district in Illinois. Four years ago, he partnered with State Representative Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) and other officials to spread love to those in long-term care facilities. He said the first year, they passed out about 1,000 cards.

“And then the second year, it really took off because Martha Stewart, I think, had heard about it,” he said. “And so, she posted it on her site. And then we started getting Valentine cards from all over the country.”

Syverson said last year, they distributed around 6,000 cards. And they were able to cover all the facilities in Winnebago, Boone, and DeKalb counties. He added that other groups and schools have also pitched in.

Syverson said recognizing this group on this holiday is important.

“They may have lost a spouse. And they may not have family, or maybe family has, you know, forgotten about them, or don't take Valentine's as serious,” he said. “And so, these are people that all through their history, from their childhood to their adulthood, they remember Valentine’s Day.”

He said these individuals know when Valentine’s Day comes, and they must observe other people getting flowers and cards.

“And then this person is sitting, thinking,” he said, “‘you know, I've spent my whole life, I've been giving back to people and my family, my whole life and here's Valentine's Day, and I'm not getting anything.’”

The community is encouraged to participate in the “Valentines for Seniors” card drive. Those interested can drop off, or mail cards to Syverson’s offices in Cherry Valley, 527 Colman Center Dr. or Hampshire, 115 W. Oak Knoll Dr. by Feb 7.

