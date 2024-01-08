© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: The dismal science, our dismal mood

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:15 AM CST
Steve Buissinne
/
Pixabay

Economics is called “the dismal science,” and dismal definitely defines our mood. We are told that inflation has ebbed, but we disbelieve. Grocery bills have exploded. Interest rates generate punitive credit card and mortgage payments. Professionals and others with income flexibility may keep up, but too many ordinary folks cannot. And they are bitterly resentful.

 

They resent the fact that upper class professionals prosper while appearing to ignore the plight of the working class.

 

They resent the dominant influence of big business on government and society.

 

They resent the impunity with which “smash and grab” thieves loot stores and drive up prices for everyone else.

 

They resent the porous borders which beckon “them” to come and take “our” jobs.

 

Economic stagnation generates economic insecurity. It acts as an acid to dissolve the bonds of society. We have seen this corrosion at other times in other places. Too often this corrosion foments class struggle and populist authoritarianism. Our social bonds are slipping now. Will we respond? In time?

 

I’m Bob Evans and that is my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesBob Evans
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
See stories by Bob Evans