Perspective: The dismal science, our dismal mood

Economics is called “the dismal science,” and dismal definitely defines our mood. We are told that inflation has ebbed, but we disbelieve. Grocery bills have exploded. Interest rates generate punitive credit card and mortgage payments. Professionals and others with income flexibility may keep up, but too many ordinary folks cannot. And they are bitterly resentful.

They resent the fact that upper class professionals prosper while appearing to ignore the plight of the working class.

They resent the dominant influence of big business on government and society.

They resent the impunity with which “smash and grab” thieves loot stores and drive up prices for everyone else.

They resent the porous borders which beckon “them” to come and take “our” jobs.

Economic stagnation generates economic insecurity. It acts as an acid to dissolve the bonds of society. We have seen this corrosion at other times in other places. Too often this corrosion foments class struggle and populist authoritarianism. Our social bonds are slipping now. Will we respond? In time?

