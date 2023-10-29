Perspective: They're worse than they appear

The worst offense by House Republicans may be among the least noted. The abortive attempt to impeach the President is both the least justified and the most destructive threat to the Constitutional system.

Republicans practice “performative politics”- making headlines instead of policy through building governing coalitions. The goal is to obstruct rather than legislate. But most of this behavior is just that-behavioral. The situation is redeemable as long as these spoiled children can still feel shame.

But impeaching with no Constitutional justification threatens permanent Constitutional damage. Republicans held groundless hearings in a shameful display. Driven by the lowest of motives, they sought to embarrass Biden and reduce the tarnish on Trump by splashing shame on Biden. Distracted temporarily with their circular firing squad, their passion simultaneously to destroy Biden and rehabilitate Trump still burns.

To pervert rules designed to dispense equal justice impartially threatens a mortal Constitutional blow. The statue of Justice is always blindfolded to represent impartiality. The Impeachment Clause forbids partisan retribution. Current efforts to impeach threaten permanent damage to our Constitutional system.

I’m Bob Evans and that is my perspective.