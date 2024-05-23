© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide: Out of tragedy, a drive to help others

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 23, 2024 at 9:46 AM CDT
From left: Katharine Melvin, Spencer Melvin (holding a photograph of Erin, who died while her mother was pregnant with him), and their sister Anne King.
Anne King
From left: Katharine Melvin, Spencer Melvin (holding a photograph of Erin, who died while her mother was pregnant with him), and their sister Anne King.

Anne King

Anne King was just 20 when her younger sister Erin killed herself. Today, the 48-year-old Kankakee woman works as a crisis counselor. She is also certified to teach classes for youth, which are aimed at combatting suicide.

She speaks with Maureen McKinney about how the tragedy changed her life.

Also:

* A Chicago woman who has helped newly arrived immigrants. She and her husband are here on a religious visa and having trouble staying in the country.

* Colin Schoop reports on some students learning a skill that has become less taught schools: cursive writing.

* Rob Fromberg discusses his book "How to walk with Steve" about raising his younger brother who has autism.

* Elizabeth Gabriel of Side Effects Public Media takes us to a class that shows young people how to navigate wheelchairs.

* We hear from a pair of female head brewers about women in the beer industry.

* Jane Carlson tells us how a recent college commencement in Illinois had some A-list guests.

Marybeth Brey, left, of the U.S. Geological Survey, teaches a student from Iowa State University how to tag a silver carp.
Will Budnick

/
USGS
Marybeth Brey, left, of the U.S. Geological Survey, teaches a student from Iowa State University how to tag a silver carp.

* Eleanor Lindenmayer talks with lead scientists researching the use of underwater sound to deter invasive carp.

* Kristen Schorsch reports on the biggest ecological restoration project in the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

* Harvest Public Media's Teresa Homsi explains how lawns are becoming part of an environmental debate.
