Statewide: Out of tragedy, a drive to help others

Anne King was just 20 when her younger sister Erin killed herself. Today, the 48-year-old Kankakee woman works as a crisis counselor. She is also certified to teach classes for youth, which are aimed at combatting suicide.

She speaks with Maureen McKinney about how the tragedy changed her life.

Also:

* A Chicago woman who has helped newly arrived immigrants. She and her husband are here on a religious visa and having trouble staying in the country.

* Colin Schoop reports on some students learning a skill that has become less taught schools: cursive writing.

* Rob Fromberg discusses his book "How to walk with Steve" about raising his younger brother who has autism.

* Elizabeth Gabriel of Side Effects Public Media takes us to a class that shows young people how to navigate wheelchairs.

* We hear from a pair of female head brewers about women in the beer industry.

* Jane Carlson tells us how a recent college commencement in Illinois had some A-list guests.

Will Budnick



/

USGS

Marybeth Brey, left, of the U.S. Geological Survey, teaches a student from Iowa State University how to tag a silver carp.

* Eleanor Lindenmayer talks with lead scientists researching the use of underwater sound to deter invasive carp.

* Kristen Schorsch reports on the biggest ecological restoration project in the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

* Harvest Public Media's Teresa Homsi explains how lawns are becoming part of an environmental debate.