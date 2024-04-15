Sinkhole forces a highway closure south of Hillsboro

Illinois officials have shut down Route 185 after a sinkhole appeared near the road.

The location is between Hillsboro and Coffeen, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The sinkhole has increased slightly in diameter making the area unsafe for travel, IDOT said.

A geotechnical consultant will evaluate the situation. Until then, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Sinkholes are not uncommon in Illinois. They can occur naturally or through man-made causes, such as underground mining.