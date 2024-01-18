Statewide: The debate over nursing home staffing

New federal rules proposed would increase staffing at nursing homes. Advocates and employees have pushed for the change. But nursing home owners say it could put more financial stress on struggling facilities. We have a report.

Also:

* A report from Chicago on migrants who have arrived in the city and have been forced to join the underground economy to eek out a living.

* Peter Medlin talks with a school librarian about some of the most popular books young people are reading.

* Collin Schoop of WCBU looks back at a deadly explosion at a central Illinois company 100 years ago.

* Charlie Schlenker has details on a study that finds a link between gun legislation and the percentage of elected women state representatives.

* Lauren Warnecke tells us about a new state law that requires paid time off for nearly all workers.

* Owen Henderson speaks with Pride of the Illini creator Lindsay Peters. The project is an audio anthology meant to combat the underrepresentation of queer people in media.

Maureen McKinney / NPR Illinois Darnell Smith, who has been living on the streets in Springfield, agreed to have his picture taken, but asked that his face not be shown.

* Maureen McKinney has more on how the Springfield area is tackling the problem of homelessness.

* We examine developmental education classes, which provide no credit to students. There have been efforts made to reform developmental ed.

* Zach Nauth explains the appeal of winter surfing along Lake Michigan.