Statewide: Illinois is becoming a haven for trans individuals

Policies here that support transgender people, coupled with some in other states that target them, have led to more individuals considering Illinois as their home.

The Anti-Trans Legislation Tracker reports 85 anti-trans bills were passed in statehouses this year. Many of those limit or ban access to gender-affirming care for minors.

On this episode, we hear about Illinois' efforts to protect trans rights.

Also:

* Emily Hays introduces us to the first Black and trans woman elected to a school board.

* Michael Liptrot brings us stories and concerns about racial profiling in the state.

* Kristen Schorsch reports on hospitals abandoning investments in midwives.

* NPR investigative correspondent Joseph Shapiro brings us details on the Thomson prison. Earlier reporting led to the closure of a unit at the prison due to violence. But that's only part of the story.

* Michelle O'Neill has more on reaction to Shapiro's story.

* Washington, Illinois Mayor Gary Manier reflects on the continuing recovery of his town, a decade after a devastating tornado.

* Peter Medlin has the story of Bill Baker — "The Voice of the NIU Huskies" — who is retiring.

* Zach Nauth has more on how some farmers are adapting to climate change.