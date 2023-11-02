Statewide: The debate over changing the clocks

This weekend marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. The shifting of clocks back and forth is a ritual we all follow. But there is a movement to keep the time consistent throughout the year.

Illinois has seen efforts fail to make it through the legislature. On this episode,we hear from lawmakers on both sides of the issue.

Also,

* The cold snap and snow in Chicago this week made for new challenges for migrants in the city, many living outside.

* Ryan Denham brings us an interview on the revamped state hospital report card. It allows the public to check the quality of hospitals and the health of their communities.

* Ethan Holder provides a look back at the Halloween celebrations in Carbondale, which often got out of control.

* Rich Egger introduces us to a teenager who wants to help those visiting food pantries with ways to prepare the items.

* Jane Carlson reports on a controversy in Nauvoo between the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and residents.

Peter Medlin

* WCBU's Holden Kellogg tells us about an independent record store opening in an unconventional spot.

* Peter Medlin has the story of a school using Dia de los Muertos celebrations to allow students to celebrate and honor those who have passed.

* WNIJ's Maria Gardner Lara gives information about the City of Elgin accepting a state grant to support asylum seekers.