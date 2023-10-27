State Week: Legislative staff unionization effort inches forward

With the backing of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, the proposal passed the chamber during the first week of the fall session.

Staff members have seen movement in recently, but it has been nearly a year since they asked for voluntary union recognition.

Will the measure make it through the Senate this fall?

Also, we discuss the Invest in Kids scholarship program, which will sunset in a few weeks without General Assembly action.

And, Gov. JB Pritzker wants a new state agency.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois'Hannah Meisel.