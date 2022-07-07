Statewide: Medical uncertainty in states with abortion bans

Abortion remains legal in Illinois, but in some other states, the procedure is now banned. There are exceptions, such as in Missouri, which allows for "medical emergencies."

But for doctors, there are concerns the law lacks nuance. They could be forced to decide on saving a patient's life while risking their medical license or even jail time.

That story and more on this episode of Statewide.

This week:

* Patrick Smith brings us more on the Highland Park 4th of July shooting.

* Illinois Board of Higher Education Executive Director Ginger Ostro talks with Zach Zoller about a new law requiring equity plans at the state's colleges and universities.

* Peter Medlin with WNIJ reports on changes to remedial courses in higher education.

* Tim Shelley speaks with Gary Kerr, who has written a book about his father's experience in World War II.

* Kate Grumke tells us how agricultural jobs have changed, requiring more people with an interest in science.

* Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on tests that place GPS trackers on cattle. The goal is to help ranchers protect their herds and wildlife.

* WBEZ's Michael Puente explains how Indiana is in line to ban abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. But many young women are fighting back.

* Rod Milam interviews Dr. Jeannie Kelly, an OB-GYN with Washington University in St. Louis. She is concerned about Missouri's abortion ban and how it will impact patients and doctors.