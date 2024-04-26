Meet Stephanie Pacheco, the 2024 National Youth Poet Laureate

Urban Word, a youth literary arts organization, has named a new National Youth Poet Laureate. The title is typically awarded to a young poet whose work centers on social impact and advocacy.

Past winners include Amanda Gorman, who many know from her performance at the 2021 Presidential inauguration

This year’s winner is Stephanie Pacheco. From the Bronx, Pacheco was previously named New York City youth poet laureate and the inaugural New York state youth poet laureate. Pacheco joins us.

Stephanie Pacheco winning NYC Youth Poet Laureate. (Courtesy of Nicholas Nichols)

‘Where I’m From’

By Stephanie Pacheco

