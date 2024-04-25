© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How can parents help kids with mental health? By looking at their own issues, research finds

Published April 25, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT
If parents want to help their kids, research suggests they should look at themselves and their own mental health issues. (Maskot via Getty Images)
If parents want to help their kids, research suggests they should look at themselves and their own mental health issues. (Maskot via Getty Images)

Find out more about our mental health series here.

The rate of kids dealing with serious mental health issues has been on the rise since the pandemic. But if parents want to help their kids, research suggests they should look at themselves and their own mental health issues.

We speak with Richard Weissbourd, director of the Making Caring Common project at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.