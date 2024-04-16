© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Looking back on Bush v. Gore as Supreme Court considers another election case

Published April 16, 2024 at 7:20 AM CDT
NBC's Pete Williams reports from outside the Supreme Court in Washington in this Dec. 4, 2000 file photo. The Supreme Court's stunning decision that all but declared George Bush president provoked warnings that the court had grievously wounded itself with partisan divisions. A year later, those fears seem unfounded and there is no sign of enmity among the justices. (Dennis Cook/AP)
The Supreme Court will hear arguments later this month over whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election. It’s the second case about Trump this term that could impact the election.

We look back at the last time the Supreme Court decided such a significant election case — the 2000 Bush v. Gore case.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Joan Biskupic, CNN senior Supreme Court analyst and author of “Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences,” out in paperback April 16.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.