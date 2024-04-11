© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:06 AM CDT

President Biden hosts the leaders of Japan and the Philippines. EU lawmakers approve overhaul of the bloc's migration laws. High school seniors aren't filling out a federal student aid application.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
