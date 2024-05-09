Perspective: Asynchronous classes have got to go

Edison Miller is a student in Northern Illinois University's Journalism 401 class, Editorial & Opinion Writing. We'll bring you more Perspectives from the class in the coming days.

Online classes halt learning… but asynchronous classes kill learning. An asynchronous class is fully online without regular meeting times and should not be allowed in schools.

The use of online classes grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave teenagers what they’ve always dreamed about … attending class at home, from the comfort of bed.

I experienced the wave of online classes in high school and can remember playing NFL Madden, eating chips and watching movies while in AP Biology class. I left senior year retaining little to no valuable information.

The “paradise” for my 18-year-old self followed me into college after enrolling in my first asynchronous class. Not having a teacher tell me what to do and not having to go to class seemed great but ended up causing me to put the class off.

The course humbled me, resulting in my first failed grade. Since that class I have gone out of my way to avoid online asynchronous classes, boosting my GPA.

Asynchronous classes do more harm than good and should be taken out of schools.

