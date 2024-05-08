U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson coming to Peoria for local GOP's annual fundraising dinner

Speaker of the U.S. House Mike Johnson, R-La., will be in Peoria on June 1 to give the keynote address at the annual Peoria and Tazewell County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner.

The fundraiser regularly draws in big names in the national Republican Party, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, is a prominent financial supporter of GOP congressional candidates around the country.

Johnson's speakership over the razor-thin House GOP majority started last October. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. was ousted after brokering a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown.

Johnson faced his own ouster threat from firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. after he worked across the aisle to pass $1.2 trillion in appropriations for fiscal year 2024. That legislation included military aid for Ukraine that some House Republicans strongly oppose. Greene recently backed off after former President Donald Trump stepped in, according to reports.

This year's Lincoln Day Dinner event will be hosted at the Five Points by Sheraton Hotel in downtown Peoria. Tickets start at $85 a head.