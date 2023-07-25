© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Duckworth pushes crop insurance in farm bill negotiations

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks into a microphone. She wears pearls and a white blazer. A blurry, columned government building stands behind her.
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she's pushing for farm safety net programs, including crop insurance, as negotiations continue on a new farm bill.

The Illinois Democrat says farmers need federal backup, especially during this time of weather extremes.

Illinois Farm Bureau news conference
Local News
Illinois farmers outline their priorities as farm bill deadline approaches
Eric Stock

“From central Illinois south, we’ve got… what looks to be a major drought occurring. This is a way for farmers to help themselves. They are folks who oppose crop insurance. We just have to negotiate through all the fine points,” Duckworth said in an interview on WGLT's Sound Ideas.

Much of central Illinois is now in a moderate drought after periodic rains in recent weeks lifted parts of the region out of severe drought. Farmers pay for crop insurance, though a bulk of payouts come from the federal government.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report earlier this year that set the program’s cost at $90 billion from 2011 to 2021. The GAO also suggested the government could reduce subsidies for high-income participants and save money for other agricultural programs.

Duckworth said she believes there's a bipartisan desire to pass a farm bill by the Sept. 30 deadline.

The new five-year bill is expected to reach $1 trillion for the first time.

Donate Now
WGLT – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with donors across the NPR Network – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Eric Stock