'Wait Wait' for November 11, 2023: With Not My Job guest John Stamos

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest John Stamos and panelists Tom Bodett, Emmy Blotnick, and Skyler Higley. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Hollywood Is Back!; Good News For Generic Democrat; Vermin With Vision

Panel Questions

A Chance To Dance

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone getting a good deal, only one of the which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz John Stamos on empty houses

In his new memoir, John Stamos talks about his amazing 40 year career, from General Hospital to Full House to ER. He's done it all, but can he answer our questions about empty houses, specifically, houses on the market?

Panel Questions

Crocs In Love; Jeff Bezos, MD; Oversharing is Scaring

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Buried Where No One Has Gone Before; Tiny Surprises; Flaccid Doritos

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will we later learn the actors won in their new contract.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.