Perspective: Why Learn Spanish?

After retirement, my first project was to try to learn Spanish. At my age, I forget a lot of what I learn. So why do it?

First, it is fun and it keeps my mind and memory working. It is a kind of puzzle. It is very satisfying when I can figure it out. And I have made new friends; some are English speakers working on their Spanish, others are Spanish speakers, working on their English.

When you learn other people’s language, you have a clue as to how they see the world. In Spanish, you need to specify the degree of uncertainty with which you are speaking—is it likely to happen, might it happen, you wish it would happen but don’t think so. Uncertainty is part of the culture and built into the verbs.

There are many Spanish speakers at home and abroad. With even a little bit of Spanish, what would otherwise be blank walls and barriers become transparent. I can ask “Where is the lady’s room?” and (mostly) understand the answer. I have asked for soap from a hotel maid who spoke no English. I can read the news, see how free the press is, or whether there is a strike planned that might affect my flight home. I have no problem when I hear people ordering their dinner in Spanish.

Learning someone else’s language is a sign of respect. Friendship — and peace — are based on mutual respect.

I’m Irene Rubin and that’s my Perspective.