Perspective: Are We What We Wear?

What is it about us that make us so judgmental? Are we as a group judgmental or is it just me?

I take great pride in my appearance, but the career path I have chosen pays a salary that does not reflect that. I cannot afford to dress as fancy as I would like, so by default, I may appear as if I do not take pride in myself or what I do.

I was in line at a well-known coffee shop the other day and the gentleman in front of me was wearing shiny wingtip shoes with the skinny laces, plaid dress pants, a paisley tie and cuff links that looked like a checkerboard. I was wearing black dress pants and a sweater from the clearance rack. I wondered to myself, “What does this guy do for a living? Is he a lawyer, engineer, physician, insurance agent? He has to do something big and important.”

As for me, I work for a non-profit. And although I have a college degree and oversee one of the largest programs at a social service agency, I cannot afford nice things. We care for adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities to ensure they have housing, medical care, healthy meals, community activities and live a meaningful life. A typical workday for me ranges from meetings, presentations, supervising, to giving showers, changing soiled clothing and cleaning bathrooms. I guess it’s a good thing I didn’t spend a lot of money on my clothes.

So the question is, does it matter what you do or how you present yourself that determines what you will get out of life? Who decided that educated people, like myself, who work in caregiving roles should receive such low wages?

I’ve often been faced with the question, “Why do I keep doing this?” I can’t afford the things in life I think I deserve. I could get a job somewhere else, making more money -- but then who would provide the care for the people we support every day? If I came to work in a Versace dress, would I be any better at what I do? Or would people just be grateful I do what I do no matter how I look?

I’m Nikki Safford and that’s my perspective.