WNIJ Perspectives

Perspective: Spring. Now More Than Ever.

Northern Public Radio | By Michael Perry
Published February 28, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST
20170610_182730__1_.jpg
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

Despite the wickedness brought by the winter’s weather, I am already beginning to sense the inevitability of spring. The beginning of a thaw. It always happens when I hear four simple words: pitchers and catchers report.

headshot_perry__2_.jpg

But this year it is more than just baseball and excitement about my Cardinals having the best first baseman in baseball once again.

The difference this year is that I don’t simply want spring to come, I need it. And not solely because we have dealt with heavy snow, polar vortexes, thermal whiplash, and IceRain.

We have an immature President who verbally vomits into the microphone and a Congress who either responds in kind or, even worse, remains silent. We have an over-reactive media that jumps to conviction and judgment while never looking at itself as an institution.

Closer to home, we have a city, Rockford, at the cusp of turning a corner and beating the odds by crawling out of a recession and low employment – but one that must do so while recognizing the current violence and economic disparity that continues to exist.

Finally, I find myself working in Higher Education, a profession at a crossroads of sorts, as Institutions of all types try to discover their place within a 21st century reality. Indeed, industries and institutions of all types face a similar question.

I have a sense that something is coming. And without having the answer to any of this, but striving to remain hopeful through it all, what I do know is that the snow will melt, the grass will grow, and somewhere someone will soon shout out: “play ball!”

I’m Michael Perry and that’s my perspective.

