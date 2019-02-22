Perspective: Slow Down, People!

This week, we've turned our Perspectives segment over to Breja Fink's A.P. Language and Composition class at Beloit Memorial High School.

Life moves too fast, and people often let it move fast. We just want to hear that baby’s first word, can’t wait to get to middle school, and then graduate from college! We always work for the future and rarely ever think about the present. Sometimes it can be good to just live in the moment. Don’t think, “I hate these people I can’t wait to get out of here,” Instead think “Goodness, these people are awful, but look at how beautiful the sky is right now!”

I’m a junior in high school, which means I probably have to start thinking about college. I have a few schools in mind that I want to apply to. Although I have college on the mind, and I can’t wait to leave high school behind, I’ve always remembered to stop and focus on the little things.

A few months ago I was talking to somebody about college and possible career paths. We were, at the moment, talking about jobs and their salary. This person asked me how much I wanted to possibly make a year. When I responded I’m not really sure yet, they then proceeded to ask, “When would you like to retire?” I can’t believe that the only goal in life is to go to school just to retire as soon as possible. People need to enjoy life a little bit more and not worry about what’s going to happen.



I’m Caroline Santas, and this is my perspective.