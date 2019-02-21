Perspective: Growing Up Financially

This week, we've turned our Perspectives segment over to Breja Fink's A.P. Language and Composition class at Beloit Memorial High School.

When we’re young we don’t quite understand the complicated concept of finances. As we grow up we start to understand the concept until we become adults, which at that point we’re thrown into the water with no warning where we begin to drown in the ocean made of bills, taxes, and fees.

For the majority of my life I saw my parents struggle financially. Being the ignorant child I was I thought “We can’t be that poor. I mean, we have everything we need.” The truth is I was blind to the struggle my parents went through to make ends meet. Upon becoming a teenager both of my parents fell terribly sick and were forced to go on disability. I then began to notice the problem, and because of the predicament regarding my parents’ health I knew it would get worse before it got better.

The best solution was to simply get a job. So during the summer going into my freshman year I got my first job. Then I went to school full time while working at a fast food restaurant part time. I did this almost every day after school. I became as independent as possible, refusing for any money -- unless it was my own -- to be spent on me. This practice lasted all the way until now, my junior year.

I simply plan to continue this until I graduate so I can work full time, and I’m even going through a course in order to get a better job soon. Just the thought of me being able to help my parents by making sure they spend as little money as possible on me makes it worth it. Paying for my own phone bill, car insurance, gas, food, necessities, etcetera, also gives me a sense of independence and responsibility that I know many teenagers don’t have.

Being able to help my parents financially and teach myself independence and financial lessons is what makes me know that I’ll be ready come adulthood. So the hard work I do from 7:55 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the lack of sleep I experience almost every day will be worth it.

I’m Rachel Polston and that’s my perspective.