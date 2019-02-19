Perspective: My Orphan That Barks

This week, we've turned our Perspectives segment over to Breja Fink's A.P. Language and Composition class at Beloit Memorial High School.

I’ve always been a happy person, but it wasn’t until I got a puppy that I realized how l much happier I could be. I, along with millions of others, absolutely love dogs. My dog Earl is the absolute joy of my life. He is the goofiest, most playful, cutest dog on the planet (this is NOT an exaggeration), and I couldn’t imagine my life without him.

Backing up, where did I get such a wonderful dog? Earl came from a high-kill shelter in Alabama to the Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin. Like Earl, there are millions of readily adoptable dogs in shelters, waiting for homes, but many families still continue to buy from breeders. There’s a stigma against shelter dogs as being dirty, unhealthy, badly-behaved mutts. However, this isn’t even close to the truth.

Most dogs in shelters are normal dogs that have been put there because a previous owner wasn’t able to take care of them. Many people also think that they are only older, mixed breed dogs with some serious health condition. There are so many rescue shelters for specific breeds and most dogs in shelters are actually very healthy. Usually mixed breeds have fewer health issues than purebreds due to genetic variation, and there are plenty of puppies at shelters, too. On top of this all, rescue dogs are cheaper than buying from a breeder. No one should pay thousands of dollars for a dog when they can find the perfect one for a couple hundred at a shelter.

I will always encourage people to get dogs; they really are life changing. And unless you’re trying to show your dog, why not just go ahead and rescue one? There really isn’t any reason not to.

I’m Kate Gianvecchio, and this is my perspective.