Perspective: The Benefits Of Gigging In This Economy

Winter weather has taken a heavy toll this year. Just getting to work each morning can be a bone chilling challenge. The miserable weather coupled with the start of the new year may have you dreaming of a new job where you work from home and be your own boss.

Technology and an entrepreneurial spirit make it pretty easy to create and manage a home-based business in our jammies. In a world where time is always in short supply, the market for service gigs has never been hotter. By 2020, about 43% of the US workforce is expected to be freelancers. Ride sharing, dog walking, and food delivery are some of the most accessible gig economy jobs.

Self-employment perks are many -- from liking your new boss to deciding your own hours to choosing the projects you take on. But it isn’t always the dream job we imagine. You may be working longer hours than before as you build your business and build your income. Some people struggle to mentally “punch out” at the end of the day when they work where they live. Whether you work for yourself or someone else, achieving a healthy work-life balance is a strong predictor of happiness in life. Jobs that encourage creativity and allow some autonomy also boost happiness.

Many of us can’t imagine giving up the security of the 8 to 5 workday, and that’s okay, too. Someone’s got to be minding the store and providing the tools, commodities, and needs that keep the gig economy going. And with the weather what it is, I’m just grateful I found a dog walker who saves me a couple of trips outside each day.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my perspective.