Perspective: Adopting A New Approach

Thirty-five years ago, National Sanctity of Human Life Day was instituted by President Ronald Reagan as a day to advocate for the life of the unborn.? Observance falls on the 22nd?of January, the day in 1973 that the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade and legalized abortion.

Churches, pregnancy help centers, and other advocates hold special services, prayer vigils and marches, typically throughout the month, to raise awareness and win converts to the cause that honors life at conception and until natural death.

National Sanctity of Human Life Day presents an opportunity for everyone – not just pro-life supporters – to have an honest, thoughtful conversation about one of the most contentious issues in the U.S.: abortion.?

On January 22nd, let’s seize the chance to sit down with someone who holds the opposite position on abortion and talk.? We might discover that we agree on the science, or agree that fewer abortions is a good thing, or agree that a woman’s choice, whatever it is, is hers to make.? If the basic point of impasse is that the Right says “have the baby” and the Left says “women may not be ready or don’t want a child,” perhaps the middle ground is adoption.

Somewhere along the way adoption became synonymous with abandon.? No, adoption is not easy, but what a gift – for the child given life and the family who welcomes him or her. No, uniting Left and Right is not that simple, but success can only come from trying.

I’m Angela Clay Thomas and that’s my perspective.?