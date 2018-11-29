© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ Perspectives

Perspective: Elections Have Consequences

Northern Public Radio | By Deborah Booth
Published November 29, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST
20181128_180222.jpg

 

Elections have consequences. That’s what we heard after the 2016 election and of course it was true. President Trump went on a deregulatory orgy aimed at dismantling the Obama legacy and a compliant Congress put forward one conservative bill after another. We now have a tax law that’s going to increase the deficit exponentially and it’s only thanks to the late John McCain that the health care bill is still the law. 

 

deborah_booth.jpg

The recent midterm election is also going to have consequences. Democrats now control the House of Representatives and in the weeks since the election, it’s clear they did considerably better than first thought. Now we will see the House initiate investigations of the President and now there will be a break on the Republicans’ legislative momentum. 

 

What made so many people turn out in record-breaking numbers to vote against the Republicans? 

 

Maybe it was the wrenching sight of children taken from their parents at the border. Or the constant lying. Or the spectacle of the Kavanaugh hearing.  Or calling the press the enemy of the people. Or denying climate change.  

perspectives_Logo.jpg

 

And people did more than vote - they marched, knocked on doors, handed out literature, sent postcards, registered voters, posted yard signs, and wrote letters. It was impressive, and those who helped should feel good. But it’s not over. The effort to inform people and encourage voting in 2020 must continue. Because as we know, elections have consequences.  

 

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.

Tags

WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesDeborah BoothDeb Booth
Related Stories