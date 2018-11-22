Perspective: The Value Of Giving Thanks

The days have grown shorter, the first snow has fallen, and it’s time to gather with people you might actually try to avoid the rest of the year, if you’re able.

Holidays, though, remind us all that everyone needs connection and belonging -- especially in a world that seems to grow increasingly unpredictable.

It’s time to bury the hatchet, call a cease-fire, engage in a truce, and agree to disagree. While we’re all entitled to our own opinions, whether anyone else likes it or not, there are times when it’s better to sit down, hold your tongue, and be thankful that there are people in your life who choose to spend time in your company. Not everyone is so fortunate. So make room today at the table for those who otherwise would be eating alone.

Today isn’t the only day you should be intentionally thankful for all that you have in your life. Studies show that practicing gratitude can re-wire your brain and your life for the better.

The harder you look for what’s gone wrong in your life, the easier that target will be to hit. So find the joy in the mundane, be grateful for what you have, and acknowledge your appreciation out loud.

Express gratitude to the people who support you, who push you, and who love you. Thank the folks who ring up your groceries or greet you at the doctor’s office. Be thankful for all of the experiences and connections that have made you who you are today. You should also be grateful for all of the people and experiences yet to appear that will shape you into who you are meant to become.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White and that’s my Thanksgiving Day perspective.