Food Insecurity Close To Home

A recent film shines a light on the health and environmental benefits of locally grown food. DeKalb filmmaker Laura Vazquez interviewed food specialists, environmentalists, and DeKalb County farmers who operate small farms.

The 30-minute film is called Think Globally, Eat Locally. It will be shown for the first time in DeKalb on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at the DeKalb Public Library and is part of a program about food issues in our community.

Four distinguished panelists will bring their expertise to a conversation after the film. NIU Board of Trustees Professor Laura Vazquez will be joined by food activist Dan Kenney, wellness coordinator Lisa Cumings, and homeless liaison Denise Curran. They will discuss the issues, talk about what’s being done to help, and answer questions.

Like a lot of places, DeKalb is home to many who are struggling to make ends meet, who do not have enough money for adequate supplies of food, and who have trouble paying the rent. As many as one in five DeKalb students is considered food insecure and may not know where their next meal is coming from.

I have seen what a caring place DeKalb is, where many people are willing to help others. Come to the library on November 4 to learn more. The program is sponsored by Barb Food Mart, a food pantry that serves families in the DeKalb School District.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.