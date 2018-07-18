Who Loves The Little Children Of The World?

Summer is vacation Bible school season. Churches host children for crafts, games, and singing, “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world….”

A substantial portion of that love is needed just north of the Mexican border, where thousands of innocent and traumatized children were torn from their parents who crossed into our country from Mexico. What kind of policy is this? How can anyone with a conscience support this cruel practice?

Imagine working for a social service agency in south Texas, suddenly responsible for hundreds of children who have no idea where their parents are or why they have been taken from them.

Imagine being a parent of a three-year-old you haven’t seen in weeks. You don’t know if your child is being fed or cared for. You don’t know if you will ever see your precious child again.

Imagine being a child who now knows his parents cannot protect him from the big bad people of the United States.

What has become of us Americans? Who are we if we can call people “animals” and take their children from them?

Far too often, we see ourselves as good people if we keep to ourselves, follow the rules, and don’t upset our neighbors with our differing opinions.

Do we “tsk, tsk” when we hear heart-wrenching stories of this policy? Do we write, protest, call our representatives, and shout from the rooftops?

Or do we just go to vacation Bible school and sing “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world?”

I’m Sarah Bingaman, and that’s my perspective.