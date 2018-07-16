No More Milquetoast: Democracy Needs A Stronger Slogan

In a Perspective broadcast a seeming lifetime ago - last year - I offered up a suggestion to the opposition party, which is eternally, almost comically awful at branding and self-promotion.

At the time I suggested the Democrats might consider?Competent Leadership?as a tag line for the time, readily acknowledging that it was not an exciting slogan, but one that could serve as potential antidote to the pervasive incompetence demonstrated by the president and his cabinet. After all, we were already desperately craving a bit of boring normalcy, with, you know, checks and balances, rule of law, all that dull stuff. Not surprisingly, nobody paid much attention to my understated-by-design proposal.

?

But now the incompetence has metastasized into a global nightmare. No time for milquetoast slogans. So now I offer an urgent cry for America: whether by chant, bumper sticker, t-shirt, baseball cap, or?letters and calls?to congress....

?

“STOP THE CRUELTY!”

?

You all well know the litany of awfulness waged by the party in power toward those of little power. It ranges from simple indignities to true horrors.

?

There is no ambiguity here. Stop the Cruelty!? Stop the Cruelty! Use your vote and your voice to preserve democracy and a society of conscience.? At long last, Stop the Cruelty! ?

?

I’m Reed Scherer and that’s my perspective.