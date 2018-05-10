Success Comes Through Hard Work

The media surround us, planting images and ideals in our minds of what our bodies should look and feel like. The media rarely acknowledge that “healthy” can vary between individuals.

You don’t need to be a size zero to feel healthy. You don’t need to look like the magazine model who has undergone three rounds of Photoshop, or the guy with massive muscles who swallows steroids daily but claims a “healthy lifestyle.” Healthy should be feeling good in your own skin.

Furthermore, no one can achieve a healthy lifestyle through quick-fix methods. “Try these new detox smoothies!” “Lose thirty pounds in two weeks with this all-natural diet supplement!”

Diet companies bombard us with enticing slogans that push a new diet plan or their expensive weight loss pills as magic weight-loss fixes. But they never acknowledge the struggle necessary to reach a healthy lifestyle goal.

To become the healthiest version of yourself, your perceptions need to change. You can waste your time with “quick-fix” pills and detox smoothies for every meal, or you can determine what works best for your unique body and see actual transformation.

Proper diet and exercise is the one weight loss plan that always succeeds. I learned this the hard way. I went on my own weight-loss journey, losing 60 pounds through exercise and healthy diet. If you do the hard work like I did, not only will you lose weight, gain muscle and maintain a healthy lifestyle, but you will feel better about yourself.

I’m Casey Delury, and that is my perspective.