A Lesson From Diversity

I grew up in a diverse family. My father is of German descent, and my mother has Polish and Yugoslavian blood. But my mother was born in Venezuela in 1960 and moved to America four years later.

Ever since she came to Chicago at a young age, she assimilated into American culture that consequently makes her different from her family. I believe that my mother living in America for so long has helped her escape any form of criticism that we see nowadays.

Since I have lived with diversity, I have always accepted everyone as equal, despite our different accents, hair color, ethnicity, body type, and sexuality. Our equality rests in the fact that we all have unique dreams and aspirations, the fundamental concept upon which our forefathers built America. I find it hurtful seeing others reject immigrants who come to America to better their lives. Not only that, but it proves disconcerting to hear our “President” talk down to people like my mother. Why doesn’t he understand that America was built by immigrants?

After 44 years, my mother has decided to trade her Venezuelan citizenship for an American citizenship. American citizen or not, I will remain proud of her because she worked tirelessly to earn a college degree and purchase a large house in an upscale neighborhood.

I believe that, instead of rejecting others for their country of origin, we should learn from and treat each person equally.

I’m Elizabeth Batjes, and that is my perspective.